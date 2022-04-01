AL MVP odds, picks heading into Opening Day of 2022 MLB season

The 2022 MLB season is upon us and Opening Day is set for April 7. It’s never too early to start looking ahead and try to predict who is going to have the best season in each league and take home the coveted MVP trophy. The dual-position Shohei Ohtani took home the AL MVP crown in 2021 with 30 first-place votes and a 151 point lead on the second-place finisher. Ohtani had a truly special season and has the best odds to win the award this year with +400 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 AL MVP odds

Favorites

Shohei Ohtani (+400) — Ohtani had the advantage of being a starting pitcher while also playing the outfield or DHing. Now, there is a universal DH rule, and one clause in the rule states that a player can move into the DH slot when they leave the mound meaning that even when Ohtani is taken out of the game as a pitcher, he could still get an extra AB or two as the DH. We have seen what Ohtani can do if he can stay healthy and things are shaping up for another special season from him.

Mike Trout (+450) — Speaking of needing to stay healthy, Mike Trout has entered the chat. Once regarded as the best player in baseball, Trout was only able to play in 36 games last season. He was really productive in those games, hitting .333 with eight home runs and 18 RBI, but he just couldn’t stay on the field. The Los Angeles Angels have always been on the cusp of competing and if Trout and Ohtani can stay healthy, this could be their year and an easy path for Trout to regain his place among the best in the game.

Darkhorses

Carlos Correa (+3500) — Correa has a new home in 2022, signing with the Minnesota Twins in free agency. The move was a surprise considering Minnesota was selling away pieces and planning for a rebuild. Instead, the Twins signed Correa, one of the best shortstops and overall players in free agency. He finished fifth in AL MVP voting in 2021. Even though his supporting cast isn’t as talented as it was with the Houston Astros, Correa will bat in the top of the lineup and has incentive to put up big numbers. His three-year deal with the Twins has an opt-out after each season.

Marcus Semien (+5000) — Semien finished third in AL MVP voting during his one-year stint with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021. This offseason, Semien was part of the half-billion dollar investment the Texas Rangers made to solidify their middle infield for the next seven seasons. The Rangers bolstered their lineup by adding Corey Seager and Mitch Garver, but Semien won’t have the protection he had with the Blue Jays. Still, Semien has the ability to duplicate his 2021 season and use that momentum heading into 2022.

