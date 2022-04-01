Tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown at the American Airlines Center in Dallas will officially kick off Wrestlemania weekend and immediately afterwards, the company will hold the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. The ceremony will begin at 10 p.m. ET immediately following Smackdown and you can watch it live on Peacock.

Just three people will be inducted into hall this year but it’ll be one of the more important ceremonies. The headliner of this class is The Undertaker, who goes in as one on the longest tenured and most accomplished wrestlers in company history. His in-ring career with the company spanned nearly three decades.

Also being honored during the ceremony are the Steiner Brothers as a tag team, Queen Sharmell, and the late wrestling legend Vader as a posthumous inductee.

How to watch the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

Date: Friday, April 1st

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: Streaming live on Peacock. You can sign up and watch this and every WWE premium live event for $5 a month.