No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 1 Louisville: Live stream, TV channel, how to watch 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament Final Four matchup

The first matchup of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament Final Four will feature two top-seeded programs that made it out of their region when the Louisville Cardinals get set to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Friday night. The game will get started at 7:00 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

South Carolina is the favorite in this matchup on DraftKings Sportsbook, and they have been dominant in three of their four NCAA Tournament games heading into Friday night. The Gamecocks are coming off an 80-50 win over the Creighton Bluejays to get to the Final Four. Before that, they beat Howard 79-21, Miami 49-33 and North Carolina 69-61. Aliyah Boston is the team’s top player as she puts up 16.8 points and 12.2 rebounds per game, but her streak of 27 straight double-doubles ended in the Elite Eight round.

Louisville has not been as dominant in their run to the Final Four outside of their opening round smashing of No. 16 seed Albany 83-51. The Cardinals followed that with a 68-59 win over Gonzaga, 76-64 over Tennessee and 62-50 against Michigan to reach the Final Four. Hailey Van Lith scored 22 points in their Elite Eight victory and leads the team with 14.5 points per game. The Cardinals have done well knocking down 3-pointers compared to their opponents this season, and they might need to get hot from deep to advance to the national title game.

How to watch South Carolina vs. Louisville

Date: Friday, April 1st

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN.com, ESPN app

Odds: South Carolina -8, O/U 119.5

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Friday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.