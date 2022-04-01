No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 2 UConn: Live stream, TV channel, how to watch 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament Final Four matchup

The No. 1 Stanford Cardinal are headed back to the Final Four as the defending national champions. To repeat, they will have to go through the No. 2 UConn Huskies, who are making their 14th consecutive trip to the Final Four. The two powerhouse programs will face off on Friday. The game will air on ESPN.

Here’s what you need to know about Friday’s matchup.

Stanford defeated No. 2 Texas, 59-50, to win the Spokane Regional on Sunday. The Cardinal (32-3) will head to Minneapolis on a 24-game winning streak; they haven’t lost since December 2021. Despite facing a bevy of high-scoring teams, the Cardinal rank third in Her Hoop Stats’ defensive rating. They haven’t allowed more than 66 points in a game in nearly two months, and their average margin of 17.3 points is the sixth-best in Division I.

Stanford revolves around Cameron Brink and Haley Jones. Brink is the team’s leading scorer (13.1 points per game) and rebounder (8.1 per game). Jones, a finalist for the Naismith Trophy for Player of the Year, is averaging 12.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

On Monday, the Huskies (29-5) took down No. 1 North Carolina State, 91-87, in the first double-overtime game during the Elite Eight in NCAA Women’s Tournament history to advance out of the Bridgeport Region. UConn was injury-plagued for the bulk of the season, which included a significant injury to star player Paige Bueckers. However, the Huskies are fairly healthy now, and Bueckers especially helped pull UConn through to Minneapolis.

Bueckers, a Minnesota native and one of the best players in sport, scored 15 of her 27 points during the OT periods versus the Wolfpack. She went 4-for-5 from the field and 6-for-6 from the free-throw line after regulation. That point total was Bueckers’ best since November, prior to a knee injury that sidelined her for almost three months.

How to watch Stanford vs. UConn

Date: Friday, April 1st

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN.com, ESPN app

Odds: Stanford -1.5, O/U 129.5

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Friday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.