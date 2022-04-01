Latest Final Four ticket prices

The 2022 Final Four should be about as entertaining as it gets for the NCAA Tournament’s premier event. The two national semifinal games will be held Saturday night in New Orleans with the Kansas Jayhawks and Villanova Wildcats going up against one another, followed by the nightcap with the Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina Tar Heels squaring off.

This is the perfect storm for the ticket prices to surge. The Final Four is loaded with blue bloods, and college basketball’s biggest rivalry will be played in the NCAA Tournament for the first time. Most importantly, this is the final season of the Mike Krzyzewski era at Duke, and there will be tons of interest based on that aspect alone.

According to TicketIQ, the cheapest ticket to be in the Caesars Superdome for the Final Four matchups is currently $304, and the cheapest ticket available to watch the two semifinal games and the national title game on Monday night is set at $405. That’s well down from the $620 it was after Duke won to set up a UNC vs. Duke game in the Final Four.