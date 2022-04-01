Breaking down the cut line for the 2022 Valero Texas Open

During the second round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open on Friday at 1:40 p.m. ET, it looks like the projected cut should be right around -1

The final groups will be on the course at 2:26 p.m. ET, and there’s a long way to go before we find out what the weekend field looks like for the Valero Texas Open. So keep in mind we could see the line move up (or down if the weather turns) depending on how things play out during the second round.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the cut line for the Valero Texas Open?

Right now the projected cut has exactly 65 players, with eight of them exactly on the number at -1. Jhonattan Vegas just teed off and opened the round on the number, while Aaron Baddeley is +2 on the day to be at -1 overall.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Jason Day and Graeme McDowell both shot +2 74 yesterday and are about to tee off. Cameron Champ is +2 after 16 holes, and it’s unlikely he plays the weekend.

Bryson DeChambeau also has work to do, as he’s at +1 before his 1:58 p.m. ET afternoon tee time as well.