Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Valero Texas Open on Saturday

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Valero Texas Open. A breezy second round added an extra factor to the action, but the final two rounds are shaping up to have beautiful weather. As we head into the third round on Saturday, April 2nd, Ryan Palmer is sitting atop the leaderboard at 10-under par.

Following Palmer, Kevin Chappell, Matt Kuchar and Dylan Frittelli are all tied at 8-under. J.J. Spaun is at 7-under and rounds out the top-five of the leaderboard. The cut line was established at 1-under following the second round. Notable names that will be missing the cut of the 2022 Valero Texas Open include Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau and Lee Westwood. Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the tournament ahead of the second round.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. You can catch Round 3 action on the Golf Channel from 1-3 p.m. ET and then on NBC from 3:30-6 p.m. ET on NBC. PGA Tour Live will have coverage across its four streams from 8:30 a.m. ET to 6:00 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2022 Valero Texas Open on Saturday. All golfers will be teeing off from Tee #1 to start their round.