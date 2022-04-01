World Cup 2022 Group A Preview: Host country Qatar, Netherlands highlight group

The first step for teams who have qualified for the World Cup is finally here. The draw for the 2022 competition has taken place, which slots every qualified team into a group for the competition in Qatar this coming November. Here is Group A for the 2022 World Cup, along with each team’s odds to advance and the group schedule.

Qatar

The host country may be getting overlooked due to an automatic berth in the World Cup, but this team has some talent. Hassan Al-Haydos and Boualem Khoukhi bring plenty of goals, while goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb has experience in the net. This team won the 2019 Asia Cup, so there’s reason to believe it can do some damage in the World Cup. Qatar also won’t get placed with any of the top 7 countries according to FIFA’s rankings, which makes it a bit easier for it to advance out of the group stage.

Netherlands

The Dutch managed to get to the round of 16 at Euro 2021 but this is the trophy they really want. Netherlands finished second in 2010 and third in 2014, but failed to make the tournament altogether in 2018. This is an opportunity for Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay, Georginio Wijnaldum and Virgil van Dijk to make a big statement. Look for this team to be a contender to make a deep run.

Senegal

Sadio Mané and the Senegal national team will return to the World Cup for their third time in history after defeating Egypt in a penalty shootout. They made it to the quarterfinals in their first WC appearance in 2002, but failed to escape the group stage in 2018. They’ll look to exceed expectations and advance out of the group this year led by well-known European-based players like Mané, Boulaye Dia, Nampalys Mendy, Bouna Sarr, and Idrissa Gueye.

Ecuador

Ecuador will be making their fourth World Cup appearance, with their previous entries coming in 2002, 2006, and 2014. They finished fourth in the CONMEBOL qualifiers, just two points ahead of Peru. DC United’s Michael Estrada led the team with six goals while the country’s all-time leading scorer Enner Valencia followed up with four goals of his own through qualification. They made their only Round of 16 appearance in 2006, but lost to England, so a return to the knockout rounds would be a success for this team.

Odds to win group

Qatar: +1000

Netherlands: -200

Senegal: +450

Ecuador: +500

Group A Schedule

November 21

Qatar vs. Ecuador

Senegal vs. Netherlands

November 25

Qatar vs. Senegal

Netherlands vs. Ecuador

November 29

Qatar vs. Netherlands

Senegal vs. Ecuador

