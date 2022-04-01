World Cup 2022 Group B Preview: England, United States highlight group

The 2022 World Cup is set to take place in Qatar, with the opening match taking place November 21. The World Cup has moved from its traditional summer schedule to counter the extreme temperatures in the region. With the draw taking place, we have the groups for the competition set. Here is Group B for the 2022 World Cup, along with each team’s odds to advance and the group schedule.

England

England will have to contend with the demons from the Euro 2021 final, which it lost in a penalty shootout. Harry Kane will be the star for this roster, but midfielders Jack Grealish, Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips and Jordan Henderson could be the keys to England going all the way to the final. The expectation is to at least get there, and anything short of that will mean questions for Gareth Southgate.

United States

The US Men’s National Team makes their return to the World Cup after failing to qualify in 2018. With an exciting roster full of young guns who play in top flight European leagues, stars like Christian Pulisic, Sergino Dest, Weston McKennie, and Ricardo Pepi will highlight USA’s squad in Qatar this year. Aside from finishing third place in 1930, the Americans have only made it past the Round of 16 once, when they lost to Germany in the 2002 quarterfinals. Given the right situation, this USA team could be poised for a deep run in Qatar as they set their sights on the quarterfinals and beyond.

Iran

Iran secured their World Cup spot after a 2-0 win over Lebanon as they finished at the top of the Asian bracket. It will be the country’s fifth appearance in the tournament, having never made it out of the group stage. In fact, they’ve only won twice through the 15 matches played in the final tournament. FC Porto’s Mehdi Taremi and Dinamo Zagreb’s Sadegh Moharrami will hope to lead the Iranian squad past the group stage and into the knockout rounds in Qatar for the first time ever.

Wales vs. winner of Scotland/Ukraine

Wales will face the winner of a playoff between Scotland and Ukraine to determine who advances to Group B of the World Cup.

Odds to win group

England: +300

USA: +700

Iran: +1600

Wales/Scotland/Ukraine: +1000/+2000+2000

Group B Schedule

November 21

England vs. Iran

USA vs. Wales/Scotland/Ukraine

November 25

USA vs. England

Iran vs. Wales/Scotland/Ukraine

November 29

England vs. Wales/Scotland/Ukraine

Iran vs. USA

