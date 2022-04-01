World Cup 2022 Group C Preview: Argentina, Mexico highlight group

The draw for the 2022 World Cup has taken place, which slots every qualified team into a group ahead of the November competition in Qatar. Teams will now be able to start preparing for their opponents based on this draw. Here is Group C for the 2022 World Cup, along with each team’s odds to advance and the group schedule.

Argentina

After capturing the Copa America title in 2021, Lionel Messi is looking for the biggest international trophy there is as he nears the end of his illustrious career. Argentina lost in the 2014 World Cup final and made the knockout stage in 2018, so the team does have the potential to go all the way. Angel di Maria, Leandro Paredes and Nicolas Otamendi are other notable players on this roster.

Mexico

The Mexicans are making their 17th appearance in the World Cup as they finished second in CONCACAF qualifying after a 2-0 win over El Salvador in their final match. They’ve made it to the Round of 16 in their last seven appearances straight, so Tata Martino’s side will be looking to make a deeper run this time around. They certainly have the firepower to do it, with forwards like Rogelio Funes Mori, Jesus Corona, and Raul Jimenez leading the attack. Guillermo Ochoa has been a stalwart between the pipes for El Tri, allowing only eight goals through the final round of qualifying.

Poland

This team is always a threat with Robert Lewandowski manning the attack, but Poland’s recent World Cup form has left a lot to be desired. This team has not advanced out of the group stage since 1986. How this midfield performs will ultimately determine if this group can get to the knockout round.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia will make their sixth trip to the World Cup, and their second consecutive appearance. They haven’t found much success, escaping the group stage only once in 1994, then failing to win all but one game in the four tournaments since. Led by Saleh Al-Shehri and Firas Al-Buraikan, this squad will look to return to the Round of 16 in Qatar.

Odds to win group

Argentina: -300

Mexico: +450

Poland: +450

Saudi Arabia: +3500

Group C Schedule

November 22

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia

Mexico vs. Poland

November 26

Argentina vs. Mexico

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia

November 30

Argentina vs. Poland

Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia

