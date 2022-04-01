World Cup 2022 Group D Preview: France, Denmark highlight group

The 2022 World Cup is set to take place in Qatar, with the opening match taking place November 21. The draw for the World Cup has happened, which slots each qualified team into a group. Here is Group D for the 2022 World Cup, along with each team’s odds to advance and the group schedule.

France

The defending champions are once again loaded, with all the spotlight on one Kylian Mbappe. He caused a stir on the domestic circuit with his transfer request and PSG’s Champions League failure has sent the rumor mill buzzing again. If he can add another World Cup title to his resume, he’ll likely be considered the best player in the world.

Denmark

Christian Eriksen’s return to international football will get all the headlines but this team is more than one player. Denmark has consistently found a way to perform well despite appearing weaker on paper, so don’t discount this group at the World Cup. Yussuf Poulsen, Kasper Schmeichel, Thomas Delaney and Simon Kjaer form a competent core for the Danes.

Tunisia

Tunisia is making their sixth appearance in the World Cup finals and will look to advance to the knockout rounds for the first time ever. They’ve only been able to win two games in their World Cup history, with both results coming against CONCACAF opponents Mexico and Panama. Keep an eye on Tunisian players Hannibal Mejbri, Omar Rekik, and Ellyes Skhiri, who all play in top-flight European leagues. Advancing to the knockout round will be the bare minimum goal for Tunisia this time around, but they’ll have to get through a tough group stage first.

Peru vs. United Arab Emirates/Australia

The United Arab Emirates will face Australia in a playoff match. Peru will then face the winner of that match to see who moves onto the 2022 World Cup in Group D.

Odds to win group

France: -270

Denmark: +300

Tunisia: +2000

Peru/UAE/Australia: +1200/+2500/+2500

Group D Schedule

November 22

France vs. Peru/UAE/Australia

Denmark vs. Tunisia

November 26

France vs. Denmark

Tunisia vs. Peru/UAE/Australia

November 30

France vs. Tunisia

Denmark vs. Peru/UAE/Australia

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.