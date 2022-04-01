World Cup 2022 Group E Preview: Spain, Germany, Japan highlight Group E

The field for the 2022 World Cup is essentially set after Friday’s draw, which means fans and bettors can start looking at each group for the November event in Qatar. Here is Group E for the 2022 World Cup, along with each team’s odds to advance and the group schedule.

Spain

One of the most storied countries in international soccer, the 2010 World Cup Champions have had a rough go the last couple times around. After an embarrassing group stage exit while defending their title in 2014, they were eliminated by Russia in the Round of 16 in 2018. They come into this year’s World Cup armed to the teeth with superstars like Rodri, Jordi Alba, Alvaro Morata, and Ferran Torres, to name a few. After a defeat in penalties to Italy in the 2020 UEFA Euro semifinals, they’ll set their sights on winning another World Cup title in Qatar.

Japan

The Japanese team will be making their seventh straight World Cup appearance after defeating Australia 2-0, courtesy of two goals from second half sub Kaoru Mitoma. In their six total appearances, they’ve made it past the group stage three times, but have been eliminated in the Round of 16 on each occasion. Armed with dangerous attackers like Takumi Minamino, Genki Haraguchi, and Ao Tanaka, they’ll aim for the quarterfinals and beyond in Qatar.

Germany

The Germans were the first team to book their spot in this year’s World Cup aside from the hosts Qatar as they clinched qualification back in October. This squad is stacked yet again, with household names like Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller, Antonio Rudiger, Julian Draxler, Kai Havertz, and Leroy Sane just to name a few. Led by newly-appointed Hansi Flick at the helm, the four-time champions will look for redemption and another title after crashing out in the group stage in 2018.

Odds to win Group E

Spain: TBD

Germany: TBD

Japan: TBD

Winner of Costa Rica-New Zealand: TBD

Group E Schedule

November 23

Germany vs. Japan

Spain vs. Costa Rica/New Zealand

November 27

Spain vs. Germany

Japan vs. Costa Rica/New Zealand

December 1

Spain vs. Japan

Germany vs. Costa Rica/New Zealand

