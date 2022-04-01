World Cup 2022 Group F Preview: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia make up the field

We’re getting a November World Cup in 2022 with FIFA adjusting the soccer calendar to accommodate Qatar as the host country. The draw for the 2022 competition has taken place, which slots every qualified team into a group. Here is Group F for the 2022 World Cup, along with each team’s odds to advance and the group schedule.

Belgium

This country’s “Golden Generation” has been unable to fulfill lofty expectations, losing to the eventual champions Italy at Euro 2021 in the knockout round. Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne, Thorgan Hazard and Youri Tielemans are some of the notable players on this team, which will expect to go to at least the semifinal stage of the competition.

Canada

The Canadians surprised many when they vaulted to the top of the CONCACAF qualification standings and became the first team to book a spot to Qatar. This group is tenacious defensively, which makes it a potential contender to cause chaos in the group stage.

Morocco

Morocco is making their fifth World Cup appearance and their second consecutive trip to the big stage. They made it to the Round of 16 once in 1986, but fell to West Germany with a 1-0 score. With controversy surrounding Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech’s rejection of his latest call-up for his country, the Atlas Lions pulled out a 4-1 win over DR Congo to book their spot in Qatar. Keep an eye out for PSG midfielder Achraf Hakimi, as well as Youssef En-Nesyri and Tarik Tissoudali as Morocco eyes advancement to the knockout rounds.

Croatia

Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic were the headliners for this country’s run to the 2018 World Cup final, but it’ll be players like Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic and Andrej Kramaric who will need to continue to step up if a repeat run is to happen. This team is a feisty group in both phases of the game, which bodes well for its chances to at least get to the knockout stage again.

Odds to win Group F on DraftKings Sportsbook

Belgium: TBD

Canada: TBD

Morocco: TBD

Croatia: TBD

Group F Schedule

November 23:

Belgium vs. Canada

Morocco vs. Croatia

November 27

Belgium vs. Morocco

Canada vs. Croatia

December 1

Belgium vs. Croatia

Canada vs. Morocco

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.