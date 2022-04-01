World Cup 2022 Group G Preview: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon make up the field

The 2022 World Cup has moved from its traditional summer schedule to counter the temperatures in the host nation Qatar, going to a November schedule rather than a summer event. The draw for the 2022 competition has taken place, which slots every qualified team into a group. Here is Group G for the 2022 World Cup, along with each team’s odds to advance and the group schedule.

Brazil

This soccer-crazed nation has not seen its top national team lift major hardware of late, even as Brazil got a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. After losing to bitter rivals Argentina in the Copa America final, this is the competition Brazil needs to get right. Neymar, Alisson and Lucas Paqueta are some notable players to watch on this team.

Serbia

The Serbians finished at the top of Group A in UEFA qualifying, edging out Portugal by three points to book their spot in Qatar. Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrović led the group with eight goals throughout the qualifying competition as Serbia makes their 13th appearance in the World Cup finals. They finished in fourth place in 1930 and 1962, but haven’t advanced past the group stage since 1998. Armed with stars like Mitrović, Luka Jović, and Nemanja Gudelj, look for this team to advance out of the group stage and make a run at the knockouts.

Switzerland

The Swiss have seemingly always played a defensive brand of soccer, but that changed at Euro 2021 with a comeback win over France. Switzerland’s midfielders were pushing forward consistently and successfully, setting up a potential formula for a big triumph at the 2022 World Cup. If Switzerland’s young forwards can come of age, this team has the ability to go all the way.

Cameroon

After missing out on 2018 in Russia, Cameroon is returning to the big stage for the eighth time in their history. Karl Toko Ekambi notched a 124th-minute goal against Algeria to get a 2-1 win and book their spot in Qatar in the dying seconds of the match. They’ve only made it past the group stage once, when they reached the quarterfinals in 1990 and lost to England. Led by Vincent Aboubakar, Toko Ekambi, and Stephane Bahoken, they’ll look to rectify that in 2022.

Odds to win Group G on DraftKings Sportsbook

Brazil: TBD

Serbia: TBD

Switzerland: TBD

Cameroon: TBD

Group G Schedule

November 24

Brazil vs. Serbia

Cameroon vs. Switzerland

November 28

Brazil vs. Switzerland

Cameroon vs. Serbia

December 2

Brazil vs. Cameroon

Serbia vs. Switzerland

