World Cup 2022 Group H Preview: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea make up field

The draw for the 2022 World Cup has taken place, which slots every qualified team into a group. This marks the beginning of preparations for each team, as it hopes to get a strong understanding of its fellow group members ahead of the November event in Qatar. Here is Group H for the 2022 World Cup, along with each team’s odds to advance and the group schedule.

Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo and company are back in the mix after defeating North Macedonia to qualify. This team has consistently been able to make deep tournament runs, but has not been able to rack up titles outside of Euro 2016. If this is Ronaldo’s last run, a title would be the perfect way to send him out.

Ghana

Ghana will make their fourth World Cup appearance after defeating Nigeria to advance to the tournament. They’re notorious in the states for defeating the USMNT in 2006 and 2010, but USA got a 2-1 win in the 2014 tournament as the two countries have clashed in every single Ghanaian World Cup trip, being drawn in the same group twice and meeting in the Round of 16 once. Keep an eye out for guys like Thomas Partey and Jordan Ayew as they look to make it back to the knockout rounds this year.

Uruguay

There are still some holdovers from Uruguay’s 2010 semifinal team like Luis Suarez, Diego Godin and Fernando Muslera. Edinson Cavani is another familiar name for soccer fans. While all these players remain productive, it’ll be up to young talents like Federico Valverde, Diego Rossi and Lucas Torreira to propel this team to the knockout stage.

South Korea

South Korea makes their 11th World Cup appearance as they’ve qualified for 10 consecutive tournaments. They finished in fourth place when they hosted in 2002, but haven’t gone further than the Round of 16 since then. The South Korean squad is led by Tottenham star Heung-Min Son, while carrying plenty of firepower in players like Hee-Chan Hwang, Woo-Yeong Jeong, and In-Beom Hwang. They’ll look to get out of the group stage and get past the Round of 16 this time around.

Odds to win Group H on DraftKings Sportsbook

Portugal: TBD

Ghana: TBD

Uruguay: TBD

South Korea: TBD

Group H Schedule

November 24:

Portugal vs. Ghana

Uruguay vs. South Korea

November 28

Portugal vs. Uruguay

South Korea vs. Ghana

December 2

Ghana vs. Uruguay

Portugal vs. South Korea

