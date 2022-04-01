How to watch World Cup 2022 draw on TV and via live online stream

The 2022 World Cup is set to take place in Qatar starting November 21 with the group stage. 32 teams have qualified for the event, and FIFA will be drawing them into groups April 1. Here’s how fans can catch the action from the 2022 World Cup draw.

World Cup 2022 Draw Information

Date: Friday, April 1

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, Telemundo

Livestream: FOXSports.com, fuboTV

There will be three pots containing eight teams each which are confirmed qualifiers for the tournament. There is also a fourth pot, which contains five qualified teams and three placeholder spots for the winners of the playoff games. That’s right, there are technically three spots still up for grabs at the tournament.

Pot 1 will contain hosts Qatar with the top seven ranked qualified teams. Pot 2 will have ranks 8-15 and Pot 3 with teams ranked 16-23 in order. Pot 4 will have ranks 24-28, plus three placeholders for the playoff winners.

The draw will start by drawing from Pot 1, pulling one team at a time as well as a ball from a group pot as well. That will continue until each pot is emptied and all the groups are full.