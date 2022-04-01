Opening odds for World Cup 2022 after draw

The 2022 World Cup field is almost complete, with the draw slotting each qualified team into a group. There are still three spots where the team is still to be determined, but the rest of the teams are in. Here’s a look at how the oddsmakers are viewing these teams when it comes to winning the November event in Qatar per DraftKings Sportsbook.

World Cup 2022 opening odds

Brazil: +450

England: +550

France: +650

Argentina: +750

Spain: +750

Germany: +1000

Netherlands: +1000

Belgium: +1200

Portugal: +1200

Denmark: +2500

Croatia: +4000

Senegal: +5000

Uruguay: +5000

Serbia: +8000

Switzerland: +8000

USA: +10000

Poland: +10000

Mexico: +10000

Ecuador: +15000

Ukraine: +15000

Wales: +15000

Qatar: +20000

Cameroon: +20000

Ghana: +20000

Japan: +20000

Morocco: +20000

Tunisia: +25000

Peru: +25000

Canada: +25000

South Korea: +30000

Scotland: +30000

Iran: +35000

Australia: +40000

Saudi Arabia: +50000

Costa Rica: +100000

New Zealand: +100000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.