 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Opening odds for World Cup 2022 after draw

The field is set for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Here’s who is favored to win the competition.

By Chinmay Vaidya
TOPSHOT-FBL-WC-2018-FRA-ARRIVAL
France’s goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, flanked by France’s forward Antoine Griezmann, France’s defender Lucas Hernandez and France’s defender Samuel Umtiti holds the trophy as he celebrates with teammates while they disembark from the plane upon their arrival at the Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport on the outskirts of Paris, on July 16, 2018 after winning the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match.
Photo credit should read THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images

The 2022 World Cup field is almost complete, with the draw slotting each qualified team into a group. There are still three spots where the team is still to be determined, but the rest of the teams are in. Here’s a look at how the oddsmakers are viewing these teams when it comes to winning the November event in Qatar per DraftKings Sportsbook.

World Cup 2022 opening odds

Brazil: +450
England: +550
France: +650
Argentina: +750
Spain: +750
Germany: +1000
Netherlands: +1000
Belgium: +1200
Portugal: +1200
Denmark: +2500
Croatia: +4000
Senegal: +5000
Uruguay: +5000
Serbia: +8000
Switzerland: +8000
USA: +10000
Poland: +10000
Mexico: +10000
Ecuador: +15000
Ukraine: +15000
Wales: +15000
Qatar: +20000
Cameroon: +20000
Ghana: +20000
Japan: +20000
Morocco: +20000
Tunisia: +25000
Peru: +25000
Canada: +25000
South Korea: +30000
Scotland: +30000
Iran: +35000
Australia: +40000
Saudi Arabia: +50000
Costa Rica: +100000
New Zealand: +100000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation