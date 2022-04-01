Opening odds for World Cup 2022 after draw

The 2022 World Cup field is almost complete, with the draw slotting each qualified team into a group. There are still three spots where the team is still to be determined, but the rest of the teams are in. Here’s a look at how the oddsmakers are viewing these teams when it comes to winning the November event in Qatar per DraftKings Sportsbook.
World Cup 2022 opening odds
Brazil: +450
England: +550
France: +650
Argentina: +750
Spain: +750
Germany: +1000
Netherlands: +1000
Belgium: +1200
Portugal: +1200
Denmark: +2500
Croatia: +4000
Senegal: +5000
Uruguay: +5000
Serbia: +8000
Switzerland: +8000
USA: +10000
Poland: +10000
Mexico: +10000
Ecuador: +15000
Ukraine: +15000
Wales: +15000
Qatar: +20000
Cameroon: +20000
Ghana: +20000
Japan: +20000
Morocco: +20000
Tunisia: +25000
Peru: +25000
Canada: +25000
South Korea: +30000
Scotland: +30000
Iran: +35000
Australia: +40000
Saudi Arabia: +50000
Costa Rica: +100000
New Zealand: +100000
