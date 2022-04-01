Breaking down the weather forecast for Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

The NASCAR Cup Series rolls into Richmond, Virginia for the 2022 Toyota Owners 400 on Sunday, April 3rd. The Richmond Raceway will host the weekend’s events with the Cup Series practice and qualifying on Saturday, April 2nd followed by the race on Sunday. The green flag will drop on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET with the race airing on FOX.

The weather will be a little wet on Thursday, but the events on Saturday and Sunday have a great forecast filled with sunshine and mild cloud cover.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Richmond Raceway this weekend in Richmond, Virginia, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Saturday, April 2nd

Hi 60°, Low 42°: Clouds and sunshine, 3% chance of rain

8:30 a.m. ET, Xfinity Series practice

9:00 a.m. ET, Xfinity Series qualifying

10:30 a.m. ET Cup Series practice

11:15 a.m. ET Cup Series qualifying

1:30 p.m. ET, ToyotaCare 250 (250 laps, 187.5 miles)

Sunday, April 3rd

Hi 64°, Low 39°: Sunshine and patchy clouds, 11% chance of rain

3:30 p.m. ET, 2022 Toyota Owners 400 (400 laps, 300 miles)