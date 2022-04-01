What group is USA in for the 2022 World Cup?

After missing out of the 2018 World Cup, the USMNT has qualified for the 2022 World Cup after navigating CONCACAF qualifying play with relative ease. The Americans have slowly been building a young, talented team which has performed well against some of the world’s top units. It’s time to see whether this group will be able to deliver glory to the country after building so much hype.

The 2022 World Cup draw has taken place, and the Americans are going to be in Group B. England is the top-ranked team in this group. They’ll also be joined by Iran and the winner of the European playoff, which consists of Wales vs. either Scotland or Ukraine. Those matches will be played in June, so the United States won’t officially know the fourth member of their group until this summer.

It seems like a favorable group for the United States, whose toughest opponent will obviously be England. They’ve met twice in World Cup play before, logging a 1-0 win in 1950 and grinding out a 1-1 draw back in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.