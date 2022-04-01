What time does the World Cup 2022 draw start and what channel is it on?

The draw for the 2022 World Cup will place 32 qualified teams into groups for the competition, officially setting the stage for the event in Qatar. Here’s how fans can tune into the draw.

World Cup 2022 Draw Information

Date: Friday, April 1

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, Telemundo

Livestream: FOXSports.com, fuboTV

The draw will go off FIFA’s rankings for each qualified team. There are three pots with eight teams each, with the host Qatar being in Pot 1. These teams will be drawn one by one and get placed in groups. There’s a fourth pot which contains teams 24-28, as well as three placeholder spots for teams still competing in the playoff games to potentially qualify. The United States is part of Pot 2. These teams will also be placed in groups, although some groups will not know the fourth team due to the playoff. At the end of the process, we’ll have the groups for the 2022 World Cup.

The 2022 World Cup gets underway with group play starting on November 21 and wraps up with the final on December 18.