How did UNC make it to the Final Four in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament?

The North Carolina Tar Heels made it all the way to the Final Four as a No. 8 seed, and they will get another matchup with the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday, April 2nd. This game will get started at approximately 8:49 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and will air on TBS.

As North Carolina gets ready for their Final Four matchup in Year 1 with Hubert Davis in charge, here’s a look at how the Tar Heels got here.

North Carolina’s 2021-22 season

North Carolina started off the season ranked just inside the top 20 but after their first five games, the Tar Heels never made it back into the rankings for the rest of the regular season. The Tar Heels spoiled Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game at Duke in the regular season finale and after a semifinal loss in the ACC Tournament, North Carolina went into March Madness as a No. 8 seed.

The Tar Heels needed four wins to reach the Final Four, and they accomplished that as they defeated the No. 9 seed Marquette Golden Eagles 95-63, No. 1 Baylor Bears 93-86, No. 4 UCLA Bruins 73-66 and No. 15 Saint Peter’s Peacocks 69-49.

North Carolina is a 4-point underdog to Duke on DraftKings Sportsbook, and they have the worst odds to win it all among the four teams left at +500.