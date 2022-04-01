How did Kansas make it to the Final Four in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament?

The Kansas Jayhawks returned to the Final Four and will take on the Villanova Wildcats on Saturday, April 2nd for a spot in the national championship game. This contest will get started at 6:09 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and will air on TBS.

As Kansas head into their second Final Four in the last four NCAA Tournaments, here’s a look at how the Jayhawks got here.

Kansas’ 2021-22 season

Kansas is as consistent as any team in the country over the course of the season as they’ve been ranked inside the top 10 all year long. The Jayhawks tied the Baylor Bears for the top spot in the Big 12 regular season standings, and they ran through the conference tournament with three victories to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

To get to another Final Four, the Jayhawks pulled off wins over the No. 16 seed Texas Southern Tigers 83-56, No. 9 Creighton Bluejays 79-72, No. 4 Providence Friars 66-61 and No. 10 Miami Hurricanes 76-50.

Kansas is a 4.5-point favorite over Villanova on DraftKings Sportsbook, and they are behind only the Duke Blue Devils in odds to win the national title at +185.