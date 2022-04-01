How did Duke make it to the Final Four in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament?

The Duke Blue Devils are in the Final Four for the first time since they won it all in 2015 as they take on the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday, April 2nd. This matchup will get started at approximately 8:49 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and will air on TBS.

As Duke gets ready for their last Final Four with Mike Krzyzewski in charge, here’s a look at how the Blue Devils got here.

Duke’s 2021-22 season

Krzyzewski made the announcement of the 2021-22 season being his last early in the offseason, so plenty of eyeballs would be on the program this year. The Blue Devils opened as the No. 9 team in the country and stayed inside the top 10 nationally all season long. Duke won the ACC regular season title but lost to the Virginia Tech Hokies in the conference tournament title game and went into the NCAA Tournament as a No. 2 seed.

To get to the Final Four, the Blue Devils took down the No. 15 seed Cal State Fullerton Titans 78-61, No. 7 Michigan State Spartans 85-76, No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders 78-73 and No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks 78-69.

Duke is a 4-point favorite over North Carolina on DraftKings Sportsbook, and the Blue Devils are the favorites to win the national title with +155 odds.