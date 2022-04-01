How did Villanova make it to the Final Four in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament?

The Villanova Wildcats are back in the Final Four and will play the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, April 2nd for a spot in the national championship game. The game will tip off at 6:09 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and will air on TBS.

As Villanova looks to go for a third national title in the past six NCAA Tournaments, here’s a look at Villanova’s route to the 2022 Final Four.

Villanova’s 2021-22 season

The Wildcats came in ranked as a top-five team nationally in the preseason polls, but they nearly dropped out of the rankings following a pair of blowout losses in mid-December to the Baylor Bears and Creighton Bluejays. Villanova responded with six straight wins to get things back on track as they wound up finishing with a 16-4 Big East record behind the Providence Friars, which only played 17 conference games.

Villanova won three close games to claim the Big East Tournament title and was rewarded as the No. 2 seed of the NCAA Tournament. Their March Madness run has included victories over the No. 15 seed Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens 80-60, No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes 71-61, No. 11 Michigan Wolverines 63-55 and No. 5 Houston Cougars 50-44.

The Wildcats are 4.5-point underdogs against Kansas on DraftKings Sportsbook, and they are only ahead of the North Carolina Tar Heels in odds to win the national title at +450.