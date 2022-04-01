World Cup 2022 draw: Live updates as the field is set for Qatar

The World Cup draw is scheduled for Friday, April 1 at noon ET. The full 32-team field is not settled due to three playoff matches remaining, but we know 29 of the teams that will compete in Qatar this fall.

The draw will see 29 teams and three playoff placeholder spots distributed to eight different groups. The 32 teams are divided up into four pots with the teams sorted by ranking. The host nation Qatar is in Pot 1 and the remaining seven teams are the top seven in the FIFA world rankings. Pot 2 includes the 8th through 15th highest ranked teams, Pot 3 is 16th through 23rd, and 24th through 31st.

We’ll be updating where each team lands in the draw below. For now, here are how the four pots are divided up.

Pot 1: Qatar, Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain, Portugal

Pot 2: Mexico, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, Switzerland, United States, Croatia

Pot 3: Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea, Tunisia

Pot 4: Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, UEFA playoff winner (Wales or Scotland/Ukraine), CONCACAF/OCF playoff winner (Costa Rica or New Zealand), AFC/CONMEBOL playoff winner (Peru or Australia/United Arab Emirates)

World Cup 2022 draw updates

Group A

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

Group B

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

Group C

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

Group D

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

Group E

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

Group F

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

Group G

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

Group H

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD