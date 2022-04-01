When is Logan Paul wrestling at Wrestlemania 38? Who is he wrestling?

Social media star and occasional boxer Logan Paul will step into a different ring this weekend as he’ll wrestle a match at Wrestlemania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Paul is set to team up with The Miz to take on the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match.

Wrestlemania 38 will be a two-night event taking place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3, with both nights beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Paul’s match is scheduled for Night 1 on Saturday. The official order of matches don’t normally get released before the show but I would guess that his match would be third on the card, so expect it to begin somewhere around 9 p.m. ET.

This will be the second year in a row that Paul has appeared at Wrestlemania as he accompanied Sami Zayn for his match during last year’s show. The match was made official in February when Miz tabbed the YouTuber as his tag partner to fight the Mysterios at the big show.