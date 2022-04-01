How the public is betting the Women’s Final Four heading into gameday

We’ve reached the Final Four of the women’s NCAA Tournament bracket, with the South Carolina Gamecocks meeting the Louisville Cardinals in one semifinal and the Stanford Cardinal facing the UConn Huskies in the other. The Gamecocks are the overall No. 1 seed in the tournament, but Stanford is the defending champion and is one win away from getting the chance to repeat.

Here’s a look at how the public is betting Friday’s Final Four matchups, with all numbers coming from DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 1 South Carolina

Spread: SC -8 — 54% of handle on South Carolina, 54% of bets on Louisville to cover

Total: 119.5 — 65% of handle and 54% of bets on under

Moneyline: SC -400, Louisville +300 — 80% of handle and 87% of bets on South Carolina

South Carolina is heavily favored as the overall No. 1 seed in this tournament, but Louisville could offer some value against the spread. The Cardinals have been balanced offensively this season and have a star in Hailey Van Lith. As far as the result goes, the Gamecocks are still the safer pick.

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 1 Stanford

Spread: Stanford -1.5 — 60% of handle on Stanford, 53% of bets on UConn to cover

Total: 129.5 — 82% of handle and 56% of bets on over

Moneyline: Stanford -125, UConn +105 — 54% of handle on Stanford and 60% of bets on UConn

This is the much closer matchup according to oddsmakers, with the Huskies taking on the defending national champions. Stanford is a slight favorite and is actually getting bigger action in terms of money, although the moneyline bets show most of the public is on UConn to advance to the final.

