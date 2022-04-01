Cherry Blossom 10-miler 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2022 Cherry Blossom 10-miler will be held on Sunday, April 3rd. Check-in for the race begins at 6:15 a.m. ET with the race getting started at 7:30 a.m. ET. There are 17,000 entrants so start times are staggered to allow racers more space. There is a time limit of 2 hours and 20 minutes for the runners to finish the race.

Start time

The 2022 Cherry Blossom 10-miler will use the wave start system again this year. Information can be found here about the system. The first wave starts at 7:30 a.m. ET with the fifth and last wave beginning at 7:45 a.m.

How to watch

The best way to watch the 2022 Cherry Blossom 10-miler is to catch the action in person! The road course winds along the Potomac River and up and down the Memorial Bridge.

Course map

Information about the course map for the 10-miler can be found here.

Who won the last race?

Edwin Kimutai won the 2021 Cherry Blossom 10-miler with a blistering time of 45:45 or 4:35 per mile.

One of the highlighted participants of the 2022 Cherry Blossom 10-miler is Olympian Kim Conley who will be running the race for the first time.