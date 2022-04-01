Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, April 1

It’s a loaded April Fools’ Day slate in the NBA with 10 games on tap, meaning plenty of opportunities for betters to get on player props. Here are some of the props we like for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Luka Doncic over 3.5 3-pointers (+140)

Doncic has been on fire for the Mavericks, who have climbed up to No. 3 in the West. The guard has gone over this total in three of the last four games, while hitting three triples in his last outing to go under. The Wizards have actually been solid against the triple of late, but Doncic’s volume gives him a great chance to deliver on a plus-money prop.

Chris Paul double-double vs. Grizzlies (-120)

Paul has a double-double in two of the three games he’s played since returning from his thumb injury. The Grizzlies are without most of their key players, which opens up Phoenix’s perimeter players for a big game. Paul is always a pass-first guy, so the assists should be there. He should be able to get enough points here as well with Ja Morant out. There’s the risk of a blowout, but Paul is a good bet to continue his strong play.

CJ McCollum over 22.5 points (-120)

McCollum is averaging 24.1 points per game in his last eight coming into this pivotal Friday contest against the Lakers. The Pelicans guard has gone over this line in five of the last six outings, but the one under was against LA. There’s some risk here, but back McCollum to continue his hot play of late in a big matchup.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.