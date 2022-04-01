NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, April 1

The NBA has a big slate on Friday night featuring 10 games across the league. With playoffs just around the corner and more teams clinching their spot in the postseason, some sides are choosing to sit their starters which opens up the playing field for more value players in your fantasy lineup. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Dorian Finney-Smith, Dallas Mavericks, $4,700

Finney-Smith had a run of subpar performances, but he turned up the heat against the Cavaliers on Wednesday night. The 28-year-old forward posted a career-high 28 points, adding three assists and two rebounds for a total of 39.5 DraftKings fantasy points. Finney-Smith is generally good for at least 20 DKFP, and now that it looks like he may have snapped his streak of lower-scoring games, he should be a solid option to throw in your lineup at $4,700 when the Mavs take on the Wizards tonight.

Vit Krejci, Oklahoma City Thunder, $4,300

Krejci recently saw his first start of the season as he put up 12 points, three boards and two assists against the Trail Blazers earlier this week. He’s put in at least 20 DKFP through his last four games, topping out at 31.25 against Orlando last week. He had an off night in a loss to the Hawks Wednesday, as he only shot 10.0 percent from the field and racked up nine points. He went 6-for-6 from the free throw line, though, and still brought in 26.75 fantasy points in the process. The Thunder have a favorable matchup against the Pistons tonight, and now would be a great time to add Krejci in your lineup while he’s bringing in the points.

Luke Kennard, Los Angeles Clippers, $3,800

The Clippers have already ruled out most of their starting lineup for tonight’s contest against the Bucks, so expect players down the line to see increased playing time and a higher yield. Luke Kennard should be an easy beneficiary of the move, with Paul George and Marcus Morris both sidelined ahead of tonight’s contest. Kennard turned in 24.75 DKFP against the Jazz earlier this week when he went for 35 minutes. With more time on the floor in Milwaukee, expect him to bring in another decent performance tonight.