Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Grizzlies on Friday

We go over some of the best betting options for Friday’s matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns smiles after the game against the Golden State Warriors on March 30, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
The Phoenix Suns will look to continue their dominant season when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies Friday night. These two West heavyweights facing off should be a marquee game, although the Grizzlies have decided to essentially punt this one with Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams all listed as doubtful.

The Suns are 7.5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 229.

Suns vs. Grizzlies, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -7.5

Phoenix has been on a tear this entire season and is currently on a nine-game winning streak. The Suns are 7-2 ATS in those games. They’re likely to keep this run going against a Grizzlies team that will be fielding backups for most of the contest. Take the best team in the league to win and cover here.

Over/Under: Under 229

Even with Cameron Johnson coming back for the Suns, there simply won’t be enough offense from Memphis for this total to hit. Even if this number comes down a bit with confirmed injury news, the under is still the better move.

