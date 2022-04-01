 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Bucks on Friday

We go over some of the best betting options for Friday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets
Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on March 31, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks both come into this game after overtime outings Thursday, potentially making this a game filled with backup players as the stars gear up for the playoffs. As we wait for the injury report for both teams, it seems like everyone should be in play.

The Bucks are 7-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 226.

Clippers vs. Bucks, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers +7

This could change depending on who eventually suits up and even though the Clippers are 3-7 ATS in the last 10 games, Paul George being back helps their cause. On the second game of a back-to-back for teams, expect some tired legs overall and a close contest. Seven points is a lot in this scenario, so back LA to cover.

Over/Under: Under 226

This is a somewhat high number and depending on who sits, it could be inflated. Either way, both teams are likely not going to be able to go all-out in this one. The under is the safer play for now.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation