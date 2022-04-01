Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets on Friday

The Minnesota Timberwolves meet the Denver Nuggets in a massive game for playoff seeding, with the Nuggets currently holding the No. 6 seed while the Timberwolves sit in the No. 7 spot. The sixth seed is the last team to avoid the play-in tournament, so Minnesota would like to grab a win tonight to keep those hopes alive.

The Nuggets are 3-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 242.5.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves +3 (-115)

Even though Minnesota is 1-4 ATS in the last five games, the Timberwolves match up well against the Nuggets. Karl-Anthony Towns should be able to limit Nikola Jokic’s efforts as the Denver center moves to the top of the MVP odds chart, while D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards make things tough for Denver’s perimeter players. Minnesota has also won the last two meetings between these teams, so take the Timberwolves to cover here.

Over/Under: Under 242.5

The last meeting between these teams went over this total by 2.5 points, while the other two meetings went well under this line. Even with both offenses at full strength going up against mediocre defenses, this total is too high to feel comfortable with the over. Take the under here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.