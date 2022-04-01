Pick against the spread, over/under for Pelicans vs. Lakers on Friday

The New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers square off in a pivotal matchup for play-in tournament positioning. The Lakers are flirting with missing the playoffs amid key injuries, although star Anthony Davis is expected to make his return to the court in this game against his former team. LeBron James is still questionable to play.

The Pelicans are 1.5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 230.5.

Pelicans vs. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +1.5

Davis being back is already a nice boost and James seems to be trending in the right direction, so the Lakers are the play here. The Pelicans won the last meeting after a huge comeback, but LA is getting its star big man back. That’s a huge difference for this team, which has struggled for much of the season. Take the Lakers to cover here and likely win outright.

Over/Under: Over 230.5

There’s going to be plenty of offense on display, and neither team is particular good on the defensive end. If James doesn’t play, the under would be the move but for now the over is the better option.

