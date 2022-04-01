How and what to watch for No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 2 UConn in the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship

The 2022 NCAA Women’s Championship Game will tip off on Sunday, April 3rd at 8:00 p.m. ET from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks will take on the No. 2 UConn Huskies and the game will air on ESPN.

Game date: Sunday, April 3

Game time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Opening odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Point spread: TBD

Point Total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

No. 1 South Carolina 33-2 (15-1 SEC)

First Round: Defeated No. 16 Howard 79-21

Second Round: Defeated No. 8 Miami 49-33

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 5 North Carolina 69-61

Elite Eight: Defeated No. 10 Creighton 80-50

Final Four: Defeated No. 1 Louisville 72-59

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 1 Overall, 6 Offense, 1 Defense

Leading scorer: Aliyah Boston (16.8 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: South Carolina is holding opponents to a nation-low 32.7% shooting from the field.

South Carolina carved right through the Greensboro Region to make a trip to the Final Four for a second straight season. They failed to advance in 2021, but now the Gamecocks will head to the championship game to try and cut down the nets. USC had a tough test against No. 1 Louisville in their Final Four game, but Aliyah Boston pulled off another dominant performance. She finished with 23 points and 18 rebounds in the victory.

First Round: Defeated No. 15 Mercer 83-38

Second Round: Defeated No. 7 UCF 52-47

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 3 Indiana 75-58

Elite Eight: Defeated No. 1 North Carolina State 91-87 2OT

Final Four: Defeated No. 1 Stanford 63-58

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 4 Overall, 9 Offense, 2 Defense

Leading scorer: Christyn Williams (14.5 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: There were four tournaments played between UConn’s last title game appearance and this one. The last time this big a gap occurred between championship game appearances was from 2004-05 to 2007-08.

Even with Paige Bueckers limited by a knee injury, the Huskies have managed to erase some of the demons from last season to get back to the title game. UConn got a fortunate region with Bridgeport, but did have to fight through UCF in the second round before a double-overtime thriller against No. 1 seed NC State. The Huskies knocked off the defending champions to get to this point, and now have a date with South Carolina. UConn has lost two of the last three meetings between the two programs, but the 2022 title game is all that matters now.