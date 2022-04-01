 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How and what to watch for No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 2 UConn in the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship

We break down everything you need to know for Sunday’s NCAA Women’s National Championship between South Carolina and UConn.

By DKNation Staff
North Carolina Tar Heels v South Carolina Gamecocks
Aliyah Boston reacts with LeLe Grissett of the South Carolina Gamecocks at the end of the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 Round at Greensboro Coliseum Complex on March 25, 2022 in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Gamecocks won 69-61.
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The 2022 NCAA Women’s Championship Game will tip off on Sunday, April 3rd at 8:00 p.m. ET from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks will take on the No. 2 UConn Huskies and the game will air on ESPN.

Game date: Sunday, April 3
Game time: 8:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Opening odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Point spread: TBD
Point Total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

No. 1 South Carolina 33-2 (15-1 SEC)

First Round: Defeated No. 16 Howard 79-21
Second Round: Defeated No. 8 Miami 49-33
Sweet 16: Defeated No. 5 North Carolina 69-61
Elite Eight: Defeated No. 10 Creighton 80-50
Final Four: Defeated No. 1 Louisville 72-59
Her Hoops Stats ratings: 1 Overall, 6 Offense, 1 Defense
Leading scorer: Aliyah Boston (16.8 ppg)
Key stat of tournament: South Carolina is holding opponents to a nation-low 32.7% shooting from the field.

South Carolina carved right through the Greensboro Region to make a trip to the Final Four for a second straight season. They failed to advance in 2021, but now the Gamecocks will head to the championship game to try and cut down the nets. USC had a tough test against No. 1 Louisville in their Final Four game, but Aliyah Boston pulled off another dominant performance. She finished with 23 points and 18 rebounds in the victory.

No. UConn 30-5 (16-1 Big East)

First Round: Defeated No. 15 Mercer 83-38
Second Round: Defeated No. 7 UCF 52-47
Sweet 16: Defeated No. 3 Indiana 75-58
Elite Eight: Defeated No. 1 North Carolina State 91-87 2OT
Final Four: Defeated No. 1 Stanford 63-58
Her Hoops Stats ratings: 4 Overall, 9 Offense, 2 Defense
Leading scorer: Christyn Williams (14.5 ppg)
Key stat of tournament: There were four tournaments played between UConn’s last title game appearance and this one. The last time this big a gap occurred between championship game appearances was from 2004-05 to 2007-08.

Even with Paige Bueckers limited by a knee injury, the Huskies have managed to erase some of the demons from last season to get back to the title game. UConn got a fortunate region with Bridgeport, but did have to fight through UCF in the second round before a double-overtime thriller against No. 1 seed NC State. The Huskies knocked off the defending champions to get to this point, and now have a date with South Carolina. UConn has lost two of the last three meetings between the two programs, but the 2022 title game is all that matters now.

