Opening odds for No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 2 UConn in 2022 NCAA Women’s Championship game

The 2022 NCAA Women’s Championship matchup has been decided, and two of the nation’s top teams are set to face off in the title game Sunday. The Carolina Gamecocks will face the UConn Huskies, with tip set for 8 p.m. ET from the Target Center in Minneapolis. The game will be aired on ESPN.

The South Carolina Gamecocks managed a 72-59 win over the Louisville Cardinals in the Final Four with a stunning effort from starting forward Aliyah Boston. Boston led the team with a 23-point effort, including 18 rebounds and 4 assists. They’ll advance to the title game after a stunning loss in last year’s Final Four, losing by just a single point to Stanford.

UConn was able to get back to the title game after losing in the Final Four to Arizona last year and now has a change to exact some revenge against South Carolina. The Gamecocks have taken down the Huskies in two of the last three meetings between the schools, a signal that the balance of power in the sport has changed a bit. Paige Bueckers might be the best player on the floor, and she has a chance to win a title in her hometown Sunday night.

NCAA Women’s Championship opening odds: No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 2 UConn

Point spread: South Carolina -4

Point Total: 126.5

Moneyline: South Carolina -195, UConn +165

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.