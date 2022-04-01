How to attend Final Four Fan Fest in New Orleans

This weekend in New Orleans will feature plenty of entertainment, including the Final Four Fan Fest. The event will run from Friday, April 1st through Monday, April 4th.

Where: New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

When: April 1-4, 2022

How to get free entry to Fan Fest: Capital One credit card holders, Final Four game ticket holders, kids under 12 years

Where to buy tickets: Ticketmaster

What to do at Final Four Fan Fest

Those in attendance should have plenty of activities to choose from at the Final Four Fan Fest this weekend. Some of them include celebrity and athlete appearances, and fans can take a selfie with the championship trophy.

Fans can purchase Final Four apparel from the NCAA Authentic Team store and participate in the games around the event including the Home Run Derby.

All of the Fan Fest activities you’ll need can be found using this link.