How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream and what to watch for April 1st episode

Wrestlemania 38 weekend is finally here and the WWE has officially arrived in north Texas. Tonight’s edition of Friday Night Smackdown will come live from American Airlines Center in Dallas at its usual time. The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place right afterwards and will air on Peacock.

With tonight’s show happening just 24 hours before the start of Wrestlemania, don’t expect anything major to happen as most of the superstars will be prepping themselves for the big show. We will, however, see a bunch of talents that were left off the main ‘Mania card be showcased tonight.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, April 1st

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: FOX

Live stream: FOX.com/live or FOX Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

Intercontinental Champion Ricochet will defend his title tonight when battling both members of Los Lotharios in a triple-threat match. Both Angel and Humberto scored individual victories over Ricochet through cheating last week, prompting the champ to challenge them both for tonight’s show. We’ll see how this turns out.

We’ll also get the annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on tonight’s edition of Smackdown. 17 superstars are currently scheduled to participate in the match, including United States Champion Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Apollo Crews.