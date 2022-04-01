How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream and what to watch on the April 1st episode

AEW returns to your televisions tonight with another episode of Rampage on TNT. This show was taped after Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC, so as always, beware of spoilers.

As usual, we have four matches on tap for tonight’s show.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, April 1st

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

The main event of tonight’s show will be a good, old fashioned hoss fight as Keith Lee will go one-on-one with Powerhouse Hobbs. Both Lee and Swerve Strickland have been at odds with Team Taz for the past month so we’ll see what comes of this battle between the two big men.

The Young Bucks will also be in action tonight when facing Top Flight in a tag team battle. The Bucks were challenged by FTR on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite so we’ll see if they can establish some momentum before that inevitable showdown.

Also on tonight’s show, we’ll have the second women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament qualifying match as Jamie Hayter takes on Skye Blue. We’ll also get House of Black taking on Fuego Del Sol, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson.