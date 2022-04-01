Highlighting potential busts at catcher for 2022 fantasy baseball

With 2022 MLB Opening Day only days away, it is a good time to discuss some fantasy baseball and what you should do in your fantasy draft. We had an exciting 2021 season, which saw a ton of players make names for themselves across the league. We also had some incredible performances that were fun to track throughout the season.

When it comes to fantasy baseball, there will be a lot of good players at various positions that you could possibly wait for over another one. At the same time, we also have to beware of players, who might not live up to their new season expectations or what they did during the 2021 season. We are going to discuss three potential catchers, who could be busts this season in fantasy.

Fantasy baseball 2022 busts: Catchers

Mike Zunino, Tampa Bay Rays

Zunino had an interesting 2021 season for the Rays. The veteran catcher did not hit well at the plate as he only slugged .216. However, he still hit 33 home runs and drove in 62 RBI in 109 games. It’s hard to expect that type of production season from the 31-year-old this year, who is a career .202 hitter at the plate. FantasyPros projects Zunino to hit .205 with 22 HRs and 52 RBI this season.

Gary Sanchez, Minnesota Twins

After spending the last seven years with the New York Yankees, Gary Sanchez was traded to the Minnesota Twins this season. Sanchez will be joining a team that has some offense with Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton, and Max Kepler.

But with the way Sanchez played last year, it is tough to see Sanchez having more success in Minnesota when there isn’t an Aaron Judge or Giancarlo Stanton. Last season, the two-time All-Star hit .204 with 23 home runs and 54 RBI in 117 games. Fantasy Pros projects him to hit .211 with 22 home runs and 58 RBI, which is almost similar to Zunino.

Tyler Stephenson, Cincinnati Reds

Stephenson will likely take a step back offensively as he’ll be the Reds’ primary catcher this season. The Reds also saw their offensive take a massive hit with Nick Castellanos leaving in free agency and Jesse Winker getting traded. Cincinnati still has some bats in their lineup, but we should not expect to see Stephenson hitting .286 this season.

Other candidates: Sean Murphy, Oakland Athletics; Elias Diaz, Colorado Rockies