Highlighting potential busts at third basemen for 2022 fantasy baseball

The MLB season is on the horizon and fantasy baseball drafts are in full swing. As you head into the 2022 season for fantasy baseball, the perfect lineup is one that will maximize potential while limiting the chance of players busting. With that in mind, here are some third basemen that you should avoid when heading into your 2022 fantasy baseball drafts.

Fantasy baseball 2022 busts: Third basemen

Josh Donaldson, New York Yankees

The Yankees acquired Donaldson from the Minnesota Twins for catcher Gary Sanchez and infielder Gio Urshela after the lockout ended. Donaldson will be the Yankees’ starting third baseman until his mistakes in the field outweigh the value of his bat. The biggest factor against Donaldson is his age as he heads into the 2022 season at 36 years old. His recent injury struggles last season provide concern for his value in 2022 fantasy baseball leagues along with the fact that he hit .247 in 2021.

Yoan Moncada, Chicago White Sox

The White Sox lineup is going to be stacked in 2022 with Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert and Jose Abreu leading the way. Unfortunately for Moncada, the power in this lineup forces him to bat toward the bottom of the lineup. As such, he is capped on his run production because there isn’t a lot of protection behind him. In 2021, Moncada had the ninth-lowest runs among players that had at least 600 plate appearances. He’s being drafted in the 20th round which demonstrates that he is a depth piece and not a player you should be depending on in your lineup.

Mike Moustakas, Cincinnati Reds

The Reds depleted their powerhouse roster from a season ago in the 2022 offseason. They traded outfielder Jesse Winker and third baseman Eugenio Suarez to the Seattle Mariners while letting outfielder Nick Castellanos walk in free agency. Moustakas will move back to third base for the time being. While the Reds have moved along from their proven talent, they have young talent in their farm system. Over 183 at-bats in 2021, Moustakas only hit .208 so if he struggles early, look for Cincinnati to bring up 25-year-old Alejo Lopez earlier than expected.

Other candidates: Eugenio Suarez, Seattle Mariners; Yandy Diaz, Tampa Bay Rays