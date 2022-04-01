Highlighting potential busts at second basemen for 2022 fantasy baseball

The MLB lockout has come and gone and opening day is set for April 7. As Opening Day nears, now is the time to start drafting your fantasy baseball teams if you haven’t already. When you are drafting players for your lineup you are wanting to maximize on your potential and draft players with high upside as well as a high floor. In an effort to maximize avoiding players that will bust, here are some second basemen that you should avoid drafting in your 2022 fantasy baseball leagues.

Fantasy baseball 2022 busts: Second base

Jorge Polanco, Minnesota Twins

Polanco has dual-eligibility at both middle infield positions, but will likely man second base in 2022 with the Twins signing shortstop Carlos Correa in free agency. He struggled with injury over the last three seasons but managed to mash 33 home runs in the 2021 season. Polanco hit 24 home runs off of fastballs, though, so expect him to see more breaking balls in 2022. That could limit his upside and will likely see his stats regress.

Jean Segura, Philadelphia Phillies

Segura is a reliable part of the Phillies lineup. Unfortunately, when it comes to offensive production, he has been relegated to average at best. He only stole nine bases in 2021, which was the first time he had fewer than 10 in a season. Segura does have a high contact rate but below-average power. His best seasons are behind him and his fantasy relevance is waning.

David Fletcher, Los Angeles Angels

The Angels lineup keeps opposing pitchers up at night, but Fletcher doesn’t really factor into that. He does put the ball in play often, but has no power. In 1,855 career plate appearances, Fletcher has 12 home runs. He will get hits, but they aren’t going to be extra-base hits. Fletcher is going to be buried in the Angels lineup, restricting his upside even further.

Other candidates: Kolten Wong, Milwaukee Brewers; Javier Baez, Detroit Tigers