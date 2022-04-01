Pick against the spread, over/under for Fresno State-Coastal Carolina on Friday

The winner of the inaugural Basketball Classic will be crowned on Friday with Fresno State traveling to Myrtle Beach to play Coastal Carolina.

Fresno State Bulldogs (-3, 126.5) vs Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Both teams are stronger on defense than offense with Fresno State 21st in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis and 13th on the road while Coastal Carolina is 52nd overall.

The Bulldogs also have something few teams in the country can defend, a seven footer that can shoot 3’s with Orlando Robinson averaging team-highs 19.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc overall, which goes to 22.1 points on 38.3% 3-point shooting away from home.

Coastal Carolina also had issues taking care of the ball, ranked 302nd among 358 Division I teams in turnovers per possession with 20% of their possessions ending in a turnover.

Fresno State is also better at forcing turnovers, ranking 96th in turnovers forced per possession while Coastal Carolina is 236th in this category with the Bulldogs also sixth in the country in defensive rebound rate, allowing opponents to get a rebound on just 20.3% of their missed shots.

The strong defense of Fresno State coupled with the mismatch Orlando Robinson brings to this contest will give Fresno State their first ever Basketball Classic title.

The Play: Fresno State -3

