LeBron James, De’Aaron Fox, Desmond Bane headline NBA injury report for Friday, April 1

There are 10 games on this April Fools’ Day slate in the NBA, with several matchups having big playoff implications. It may be difficult for some to trust the injury report for Friday’s action in the association but here’s what we’ve got, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: April 1
Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic
Wendell Carter Jr. (wrist) OUT
Jalen Suggs (ankle) OUT
Update - Carter Jr. has been ruled out, opening up minutes for Bamba and Moritz Wagner.
If Carter Jr. doesn’t play, look for Mo Bamba to get extended minutes against the Raptors.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Washington Wizards
Trey Burke (protocols) OUT
Burke remains out, opening up minutes on the perimeter for Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith.
Kyle Kuzma (knee) OUT
Kuzma remains out with the knee injury. Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford will likely headline Washington’s frontcourt rotation Friday.
Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics
Malcolm Brogdon (rest) questionable
Chris Duarte (foot) OUT
Isaiah Jackson (headache) questionable
Oshae Brissett (back) questionable
Goga Bitadze (foot) questionable
The Pacers are embracing the tank, with Brogdon and Jackson likely to sit despite being listed as questionable. Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield remain the best plays on Indiana.
Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets
De’Aaron Fox (hand) OUT
Richaun Holmes (personal) OUT
Fox is out with the hand injury and might not play the rest of the season. Davion Mitchell continues to be a solid option in his place. Holmes is also out, opening up minutes in the frontcourt for guys like Damian Jones and Alex Len.
Eric Gordon (groin) OUT
Christian Wood (hamstring) OUT
The Rockets are giving their young guys more run, so Josh Christopher and Jae’Sean Tate are value plays for Friday’s slate.
Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Cameron Johnson (quad) probable
JaVale McGee (illness) probable
Johnson will make his return after a long absence, potentially capping the production of Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder. McGee will be the backup big man for Phoenix if he does suit up and could have some value given Memphis’ injuries.
Desmond Bane (ankle) doubtful
Steven Adams (calf) doubtful
Jaren Jackson Jr. (thigh) doubtful
This is not good for the Grizzlies, who are likely to miss all their best players for a measuring stick game. Dillon Brooks looks like a great offensive option here, along with Brandon Clarke.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) TBD
Antetokounmpo might choose to sit out this second game of a back-to-back, so Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday would be even better plays if the Greek Freak doesn’t go.
Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Tre Mann (hamstring) OUT
Mann remains out as the Thunder embrace the tank. It’s hard to see anyone else on this team having value in fantasy/DFS formats.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs
Josh Hart (knee) OUT
Hart remains out as the Trail Blazers also embrace the tank. Like OKC, there’s not a lot of great options for the fantasy/DFS players here.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets
JaMychal Green (wrist) questionable
Green has missed a few games with this injury. If he continues to sit, Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green are nice plays as they’ll see some extended minutes.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James (ankle) questionable
Anthony Davis (foot) expected to play
Davis is expected to make his return, while James likely will be listed as questionable once LA releases an official injury report. Both these guys make the Lakers a dangerous team, even if the results haven’t been great overall this season. LA could be a solid ATS or moneyline play in a crucial game depending on how this situation shakes out.