LeBron James, De’Aaron Fox, Desmond Bane headline NBA injury report for Friday, April 1

There are 10 games on this April Fools’ Day slate in the NBA, with several matchups having big playoff implications. It may be difficult for some to trust the injury report for Friday’s action in the association but here’s what we’ve got, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: April 1

Wendell Carter Jr. (wrist) OUT

Jalen Suggs (ankle) OUT

Update - Carter Jr. has been ruled out, opening up minutes for Bamba and Moritz Wagner.

If Carter Jr. doesn’t play, look for Mo Bamba to get extended minutes against the Raptors.

Trey Burke (protocols) OUT

Burke remains out, opening up minutes on the perimeter for Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith.

Kyle Kuzma (knee) OUT

Kuzma remains out with the knee injury. Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford will likely headline Washington’s frontcourt rotation Friday.

Malcolm Brogdon (rest) questionable

Chris Duarte (foot) OUT

Isaiah Jackson (headache) questionable

Oshae Brissett (back) questionable

Goga Bitadze (foot) questionable

The Pacers are embracing the tank, with Brogdon and Jackson likely to sit despite being listed as questionable. Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield remain the best plays on Indiana.

De’Aaron Fox (hand) OUT

Richaun Holmes (personal) OUT

Fox is out with the hand injury and might not play the rest of the season. Davion Mitchell continues to be a solid option in his place. Holmes is also out, opening up minutes in the frontcourt for guys like Damian Jones and Alex Len.

Eric Gordon (groin) OUT

Christian Wood (hamstring) OUT

The Rockets are giving their young guys more run, so Josh Christopher and Jae’Sean Tate are value plays for Friday’s slate.

Cameron Johnson (quad) probable

JaVale McGee (illness) probable

Johnson will make his return after a long absence, potentially capping the production of Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder. McGee will be the backup big man for Phoenix if he does suit up and could have some value given Memphis’ injuries.

Desmond Bane (ankle) doubtful

Steven Adams (calf) doubtful

Jaren Jackson Jr. (thigh) doubtful

This is not good for the Grizzlies, who are likely to miss all their best players for a measuring stick game. Dillon Brooks looks like a great offensive option here, along with Brandon Clarke.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) TBD

Antetokounmpo might choose to sit out this second game of a back-to-back, so Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday would be even better plays if the Greek Freak doesn’t go.

Tre Mann (hamstring) OUT

Mann remains out as the Thunder embrace the tank. It’s hard to see anyone else on this team having value in fantasy/DFS formats.

Josh Hart (knee) OUT

Hart remains out as the Trail Blazers also embrace the tank. Like OKC, there’s not a lot of great options for the fantasy/DFS players here.

JaMychal Green (wrist) questionable

Green has missed a few games with this injury. If he continues to sit, Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green are nice plays as they’ll see some extended minutes.

LeBron James (ankle) questionable

Anthony Davis (foot) expected to play

Davis is expected to make his return, while James likely will be listed as questionable once LA releases an official injury report. Both these guys make the Lakers a dangerous team, even if the results haven’t been great overall this season. LA could be a solid ATS or moneyline play in a crucial game depending on how this situation shakes out.