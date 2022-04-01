Start time, TV channel for the National Championship Game of 2022 NCAA Women’s Final Four

The 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament championship game will be held on Sunday, April 3rd at 8:00 p.m. ET from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The game will air on ESPN.

The title game will feature the winner of Friday night’s Final Four matchups. The Louisville Cardinals advanced out of their region as the No. 1 seed, and they will play another No. 1 seed with the South Carolina Gamecocks at 7:00 p.m. ET. That will be followed by a contest between the No. 1 seed Stanford Cardinal and the No. 2 seed UConn Huskies, and that will get started at approximately 9:30 p.m. ET.

Both Final Four matchups are also being held in Minneapolis, with complete coverage on ESPN.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Sunday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

South Carolina is an 8-point favorite over Louisville on DraftKings Sportsbook, and Stanford is favored by 1.5 points against UConn.

National Championship Game schedule

Sunday, April 3

8 p.m. — TBA vs. TBA — ESPN