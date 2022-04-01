The 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament game will take place on Sunday, April 3rd at the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks will take on the No. 2 UConn Huskies in the championship. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 2 UConn

How the Gamecocks got here

The Gamecocks have rolled through the 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament. They started off with a dominant 58-point win and then have made sure to take care of business in each matchup since. In the Final Four, they took on No. 1 Louisville and came away with a 72-59 victory. Center Aliyah Boston had 23 points and 18 rebounds in the win and has been South Carolina’s best player in the tournament.

How the Huskies got here

UConn was fortunate to get placed in the Bridgeport regional and essentially got home games all the way through to the Final Four. There were questions about star Paige Bueckers with her knee injury but the guard has been brilliant for the team on this run. After a scare against UCF, the Huskies managed to top No. 1 seed NC State in double overtime before taking out the defending champions Stanford to get back to the national title game.