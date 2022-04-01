Jacob deGrom dealing with shoulder tightness, may miss Opening Day start

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is dealing with shoulder tightness and could end up missing his Opening Day start against the Washington Nationals on Thursday, April 7. So at this point it appears unlikely deGrom will be able to go to start the 2022 MLB season.

No word on deGrom yet but with shoulder tightness reported this close to the season the belief is he is unlikely to start the Mets opener — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 1, 2022

Fortunately for New York, the Mets signed Max Scherzer to a contract during the offseason to be the 1B to deGrom’s 1A in the rotation. So chances are Scherzer will start against his former team on Opening Day.