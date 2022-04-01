 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jacob deGrom dealing with shoulder tightness, may miss Opening Day start

Mets ace is having injury issues already and the 2022 MLB season hasn’t even started.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets throws a pitch during the second inning of the Spring Training game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Clover Park on March 27, 2022 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is dealing with shoulder tightness and could end up missing his Opening Day start against the Washington Nationals on Thursday, April 7. So at this point it appears unlikely deGrom will be able to go to start the 2022 MLB season.

Fortunately for New York, the Mets signed Max Scherzer to a contract during the offseason to be the 1B to deGrom’s 1A in the rotation. So chances are Scherzer will start against his former team on Opening Day.

More From DraftKings Nation