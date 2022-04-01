World Cup draw: USA vs. England heading into Qatar 2022

The draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup was held today in Doha, Qatar, and the Americans were drawn into Group B. England is the top-ranked team in the group, coming in at No. 5 in the FIFA world rankings.

The United States have met up with England twice in World Cup play before, resulting in a 1-0 win back in 1950 for the Americans, followed by a 1-1 draw in the 2010 World Cup. Both matches were played in the group stage.

In 1950, it was the only win USA was able to record as they lost their other two games and finished at the bottom of the group. The match in 2010 was crucial, as the draw helped both USA and England clinch the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively, in Group C and they both advanced to the knockout rounds. Clint Dempsey scored the Americans’ lone goal in that match in the 40th minute, after Steven Gerrard had opened the scoring early on in the fifth minute for the Three Lions.

USA and England have also played several friendly matches over the years, consisting of eight meetings between 1953 and 2018. England came out victorious in every single one. The only other competitive match they’ve met up in was in the short-lived US Cup tournament in 1993. The USA logged a 2-0 win over England, thanks to goals from Thomas Dooley and Alexi Lalas.