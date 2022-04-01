What will USA’s schedule be for the World Cup group stage?

The draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup took place in Qatar today, and we now know who the US Men’s National Team will face off against in the group stage this November.

The USA was drawn into Group B along with England, Iran, and the winner of the European playoff which will either be Wales, Scotland, or Ukraine.

The Scotland-Ukraine match was postponed due to the Russian invasion, but is likely to be played in June along with the other intercontinental playoffs that still need to take place. Wales will play the winner of Scotland and Ukraine, at which point the winner of that final match will book their spot in Group B.

USA will kick off their group stage against that playoff winner on the first day of the World Cup, taking place on November 21. They’ll face off against England on November 25, followed by their final group stage match against Iran on November 29.

It’s a favorable draw for USA as No. 5 ranked England is the toughest opponent in the group. Iran is ranked at No. 21 in the world, while the US sits at No. 15 after the FIFA World Rankings were updated after the qualifiers wrapped up this week.

USA World Cup group stage schedule

Monday, November 21: USA v. Ukraine/Wales/Scotland

Friday, November 25: USA v. England

Tuesday, November 29: USA v. Iran