Why are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday not playing tonight vs. the Clippers?

The Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks enter Friday’s game after overtime contests Thursday, leading to some management decisions regarding players. The Clippers were the first to sit out some key guys with Reggie Jackson, Nicolas Batum and Paul George all out. The Bucks decided to counter that move by benching Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and big man Brook Lopez.

While all these players technically do have an injury designation, only Antetokounmpo was actually powering through a minor knee issue. Middleton had a wrist issue a few games ago but that’s passed. Holiday’s ankle only kept him out one game. It’s clear the Bucks are giving their stars a break after two massive games against the 76ers and Nets. Milwaukee winning both games bodes well for the team’s confidence ahead of the playoffs. Lopez is being worked into the rotation slowly, so it makes sense for him to take Friday’s game off.

The Bucks will likely have all these guys back in action Sunday when they host the Dallas Mavericks.